Delhi: Traffic restrictions near Hanuman Setu for repair work from May 23 to June 11

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory in view of repair and rehabilitation work to be carried out on the right carriageway of Hanuman Setu, the stretch from Rajghat to ISBT Kashmiri Gate, between May 23 and June 11.

According to the advisory, the Public Works Department (PWD) will carry out the work and traffic movement is likely to be affected in the surrounding areas.

The diversion points, on a need basis, include Shanti Van Chowk, the cut towards Shanti Van on Outer Ring Road near Geeta Colony Flyover and near Mangi Bridge behind Red Fort, the advisory said.

Stretches likely to be affected include Ring Road (from Shanti Van to ISBT Kashmiri Gate), Outer Ring Road (from Geeta Colony Flyover to ISBT), Raja Ram Kohli Marg, Nishad Raj Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, Kela Ghat Road and Yudhister Setu (GT Road), it added.

"Commuters travelling from Noida, Akshardham and Sarai Kale Khan towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate, Chandgiram Akhara or Narela have been advised to take alternative routes via Geeta Colony Road–Pushta Road–Shastri Park–GT Road–ISBT Kashmiri Gate or Geeta Colony Road–Pushta Road–Shastri Park–Wazirabad Road–Signature Bridge for their onward journey," the advisory stated.

Similarly, those coming from Shastri Park, Seelampur and Shahdara are advised to use the Pushta Road–Shastri Park–GT Road–ISBT Kashmiri Gate route or opt for the Geeta Colony Road–Pushta Road–Shastri Park–Wazirabad Road–Signature Bridge route, it added.

Commuters are advised to avoid the affected stretches when visiting ISBT, Red Fort, Old Delhi Railway Station and Tis Hazari Court and prefer public transport to reduce congestion, the advisory further said. PTI SGV SSJ AS AS