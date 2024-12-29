Delhi Transport Commissioner refutes Kejriwal's claims of inquiry against CM Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Commissioner Prashant Goyal has issued a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, categorically denying allegations made by AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal that an inquiry is being planned against her in connection with the free bus ride scheme for women.

"My attention is drawn to news reports on television and social media wherein former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seen alleging that an inquiry is being contemplated in the Transport Department implicating your good self. I would like to place on record that no such inquiry has even been contemplated by the Transport Department," he said in the letter dated December 26.

No communication has been received from the Vigilance Department, GNCTD, in this regard and the aforesaid claim is absolutely misplaced and misleading, the letter added.

Addressing a press conference earlier on December 25, Kejriwal, flanked by Atishi, alleged that the BJP-led Central government is pressuring the investigative agencies to frame Atishi in a fabricated case.

"We got to know from our sources that a meeting was held and the investigative agencies have been ordered by the BJP to arrest CM Atishi in a fake case. They are trying to distract the AAP from campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls," he claimed.

Kejriwal asserted that the free bus ride scheme for women, a flagship initiative of the AAP government, would continue.

"I will not let the scheme of free bus rides for women stop till I am alive," said Kejriwal, who is currently out on bail in a case related to the alleged excise policy scam.