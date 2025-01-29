Delhi: Transport department issues directive for proper checks at PUC centres

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) In its bid to strengthen checks on polluting vehicles in the city, the transport department has directed all PUC centres to strictly enforce norms set by the government, officials said on Tuesday.

According to an order issued by the Delhi transport department, after routine checks of the pollution under check (PUC) centres, it was found that video clips of vehicle emission testing are not being uploaded in the prescribed format.

"During inspections of various PUC centres, it has been routinely observed that the video clips of vehicle emission testing are not being uploaded in the prescribed format on the VAHAN portal by a few PUC centres," the order said.

Non-compliance with the above instructions shall be viewed seriously, and strict action will be initiated against the defaulting PUC Centre, the order added.

Earlier, under its pollution control measures, the Delhi government had also directed all petrol pumps to provide fuel to vehicles on production of a valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC).

The transport department has also directed all PUC centres upload video clips of vehicle emissions on AI-based software developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

A pollution under control certificate (PUCC) is a mandatory document proving that a vehicle's emissions are within limits set to control air pollution. Currently, there are 919 authorised PUC centres in the city, mostly located in DTC depots, regional transport offices and at petrol pumps. PTI SSM MPL MPL