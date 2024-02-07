Delhi transport dept issues directions to expedite installation high-security registration plates on vehicles

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The Delhi government has directed that the installation of high-security registration plates and colour-coded stickers on vehicles here be expedited, the Delhi transport department said on Wednesday.

The direction comes as just 13 lakh of over 30 lakh vehicles have HSRP, officials said.

In a meeting, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot reviewed the status of the installation of high-security registration plates (HSRP) and said, "I urge all residents of Delhi to promptly install HSRP and colour-coded stickers on their vehicles".

In a statement, the department said that a user can apply through a single-window portal for HSRP and colour-coded stickers.

"These are mandatory. We collectively contribute to fostering a safer and more organised vehicular environment across the capital," Gahlot said.

During the meeting, the transport minister directed the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and its assigned vendors to expedite the process of installing HSRP on vehicles in the city. Till date, more than 13 lakh vehicles have already installed HSRP, the statement said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in December 2018 had notified the manner of display of registration marks on the motor vehicles under the Central Motor Vehicles Rule (CMVR), 1989.

The unique high-security registration plate is linked electronically to the vehicle after its affixed on the vehicle. The background for colour-coded stickers for diesel vehicles is orange, light blue for the petrol and CNG vehicles and grey for all other vehicles.

The HSRP and colour-coded stickers can be booked for installation through SIAM and other websites.

According to officials, around 30 lakh vehicles need to be fitted with HSRP and colour-coded stickers. Two-wheelers don't need the stickers that identify the fuel type.

All vehicles in Delhi are required to be fitted with HSRP and colour-coded stickers to determine their engine and fuel type as per various court and government orders. Violators are liable to be fined up to Rs 10000 by Transport department, officials added. PTI VIT ANB ANB