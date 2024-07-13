Delhi: Transport dept to offer incentives to those who scrap overage vehicles

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Delhi government's transport department plans to offer incentives to those who scrap their overage vehicles and purchase a new one, sources said on Friday. The department has plans for offer discounts on motor vehicle tax ranging from 10 to 20 per cent to customers, who have opted for scrapping their overage vehicle and are purchasing a new one. The proposal has provisions like offering a 20 per cent discount to those who opt for scrapping their petrol vehicles like cars and bikes while those who get their diesel vehicles could be eligible for a 15 per cent discount on motor vehicle tax, sources said. Sources said that it has also been proposed that Motor Vehicle Tax concessions shall not exceed 50 per cent of the scrap value.

After getting their vehicle scrapped, owners will be given a certificate and it will be valid for three years during which they will be able to purchase a new vehicle and avail discount.

Officials said this will encourage people to get their vehicle scrapped and will also go a long way in curbing pollution in Delhi.

In 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. It had added that the vehicles plying in violation of the order would be impounded.

A 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal bars vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.

The Delhi government has deregistered 5.5 million overage vehicles.

The owners of such vehicles have the option of obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to move the vehicle out of Delhi within one year of the vehicle’s expiry date, it said, adding that no NOC for the vehicle will be issued after one year of expiry of the vehicle.

Another option for owners of overage vehicle is to scrap the vehicles through the Voluntary Vehicle Scrapping Application at ‘https://vscrap.parivahan.gov.in/’ at any nearby registered vehicle scrapping facility. PTI SLB AS AS