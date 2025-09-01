Delhi transport minister calls for streamlined DTC bus services to ease travel, boost revenue

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh on Monday directed the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to revise bus schedules and rationalise routes to reduce overcrowding and ensure commuters receive timely services.

In an official statement, Singh said the clustering of buses on the same route must be avoided and services should strictly run on schedule.

"Bus services must be planned and streamlined so that passengers can travel comfortably and on time with reduced overcrowding. DTC bus timings should be revised to ensure that two to three buses of the same route don't run simultaneously. There should be a sufficient time gap between the buses," the minister emphasised.

He added that time-bound operations would improve efficiency while also enhancing the corporation's financial health.

"Rationalisation of routes and time-bound operations will not only benefit commuters but also positively impact DTC's revenues. The additional revenue will enable us to introduce more buses and expand the fleet for the benefit of citizens," he said.

The minister also stressed reorganising DTC depots for better fleet management and accelerating the induction of electric buses. "The introduction of non-polluting e-buses will mark a decisive step toward making Delhi the EV capital of India," he mentioned. Singh highlighted that the measures reflect the government's broader vision to provide reliable, efficient, and world-class public transport while reducing congestion and pollution in the city.