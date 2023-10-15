Advertisment
#National

Delhi transport minister flags off bus on new route connecting Bawana village, Rithala metro station

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
15 Oct 2023
Kailash Gahlot Bawana Delhi.jpg

Kailash Gahlot flagging off a bus on a new route connecting Bawana village in northwest Delhi to Rithala metro station

New Delhi: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday flagged off a bus on a new route connecting Bawana village in northwest Delhi to Rithala metro station.

Advertisment

Gahlot flagged off the bus from Bawana Chowk, marking a significant milestone in the city government's efforts to improve public transport accessibility, an official statement said.

The new route, 990C, will have 19 stops, it said.

"The introduction of the 990C bus route signifies our commitment to providing efficient and convenient public transportation options to the citizens of Delhi," Gahlot said.

This route will benefit residents of Bawana village, Bawana industrial area, Barwala, Pooth Khurd and Prahladpur, and make their daily commute more convenient, he said.

#transport #Kailash Gahlot #bus #Bawana #Rithala metro station
Advertisment
Subscribe