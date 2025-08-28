Delhi transport minister holds discussion with Norwegian delegation on EV policy

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh held a meeting with a delegation from Norway on Thursday regarding an electric vehicle policy and its adoption.

Singh said both sides discussed the policy, and the delegation from a Norwegian think tank appreciated the 'DEVI' electric buses introduced in the public transport of Delhi, he said.

"The delegation appreciated the DEVI buses as last-mile connectivity...we would like to learn about their technology and policies and our experts will go there," Singh said.

A member of the delegation said that the 9-metre electric buses impressed them and appeared to be quite convenient in terms of last-mile connectivity.

"We had a great meeting during which discussions were held on EV policy. We discussed our experiences regarding EV adoption over the years in Oslo, which is a very small city compared to Delhi. We look forward to exchanging our knowledge and experiences," he said.

The delegation also briefed the minister regarding a range of EV policy interventions, including charging, public transport and parking.

DEVI buses are equipped with CCTV cameras, live tracking, panic buttons and motorised ramps for passengers with disabilities. They also feature retractable steps at a low height of 40 cm to make boarding and alighting easier. PTI VIT APL AMJ AMJ