Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot quits Aam Aadmi Party

New Delhi: Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot on Sunday resigned from the party.

Advertisment

In his resignation as the minister in Delhi government, Gahlot said, "I hereby tender my resignation from the council of ministers, GNTCD. This may be accepted with immediate effect."

Advertisment

In another letter addressed to Aam Aadmir Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot claimed the party was facing "embarrassing and awkward" controversies like "Sheshmahal", a reference to Kejriwal's former residence.

He alleged that instead of fighting for the rights of the people, the AAP was busy fighting for its own agenda which has crippled delivery of basic services in Delhi.

Advertisment

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the setback and the issues raised by Gahlot.

AAP MLA from Najafgarh Kailash Gahlot took charge as the minister for transport, home, administrative reforms and women and child development in the Delhi government led by Chief Minister Atishi in September.

Advertisment

Soon after taking charge, Gahlot said he is former chief minister Kejriwal’s ‘Hanuman’ and will clear all his pending works.

The 50-year-old MLA comes from a rural background and was a prominent Jat leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who twice won from the Najafgarh constituency.

Gahlot, who completed his Bachelors and Master's degrees in Law from Delhi University, held crucial portfolios of Transport, Women and Child Development, Home and IT.