Delhi Transport Minister to issue directions to Home dept for deploying bus marshals as home guards

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday said he will issue directions on deploying bus marshals as home guards so that they don't lose their jobs and passengers are also not left inconvenienced.

Addressing a press conference, Gahlot, who also holds the portfolio of Home department, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked him to issue directions on deploying bus marshals as home guards.

"The bus marshals are trained manpower. Deploying them as home guards will ensure that they remain employed and passengers also feel comfortable while travelling in buses. I will issue necessary directions to Secretary (Home)," he said.

Gahlot also said he had issued directions many times in the past to release the dues of the civil defence volunteers, who have been deployed as bus marshals, but alleged there were attempts to stop the work being done by the government.

"The AAP government and Chief Minister Kejriwal are with the civil defence volunteers. Our attempts are to ensure that bus marshals get deployed as home guards," he added.