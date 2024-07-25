Delhi transport minster orders inquiry over bus accidents in city

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot has directed an enquiry into the recent incidents of bus accidents in the city, days after a woman died and 34 people were injured when a DTC bus rammed into a pillar near a metro station.

The report of the inquiry, to be conducted by the Special Commissioner of Transport, is to be submitted within seven days. It should also include possible reasons for such incidents as well as measures required to prevent future occurrences.

On Monday morning, a woman died and 34 others were injured when a DTC bus they were travelling in rammed into a pillar near Shivaji Park metro station in west Delhi.

The sudden braking of the bus also caused an auto rickshaw to collide with it from behind, resulting in injuries to its occupants.

"The safety of our commuters is of utmost priority. We are committed to identifying the root causes of these accidents and implementing effective solutions to ensure such incidents do not happen again. Immediate action will be taken based on the findings of the enquiry. Lives getting lost either due to mechanical failure or negligence of drivers cannot be condoned," Gahlot said.

In order to stop incidents like the one in west Delhi, the government is also considering procuring driving simulators for driver training, implementing an Aadhaar-based attendance system for drivers, and conducting breathalyser tests before the start of duty, an official statement from the government said.

Additionally, drivers will be allowed to work with only one concessionaire. The Transport Department will also engage NGOs to provide proper training and sensitisation for drivers.