Delhi: Travel agent held for cheating people

New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a travel agency owner for allegedly duping people under the pretext of booking foreign trips, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Pankaj Bajaj (36), a resident of Rohini, had been absconding for months and was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 for his arrest, police said.

"Bajaj was wanted in a case registered against him at Rajouri Garden Police Station for cheating a client of Rs 3.25 lakh. The victim had paid the amount for a travel package to Hong Kong on July 15, 2023, but Bajaj closed his office and disappeared with the money," a senior police officer said.

A police team had been tracking Bajaj for the last two months. To evade arrest, he avoided using SIM cards or bank accounts and kept changing his location. Investigators traced his movements by monitoring his known associates.

Bajaj was located and apprehended from a flat in Sector 18 in Rohini on Wednesday.

"During interrogation, Bajaj admitted his crime. Driven by greed, he began deceiving clients by taking payments for foreign trips without making actual bookings. Bajaj revealed that he had amassed over Rs 50 lakh through his fraudulent schemes before absconding. Several police complaints from other victims have also been filed against him," said the officer.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. PTI BM HIG