Delhi tree collapse kills man months before daughter's wedding, family loses only breadwinner

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A rain-soaked morning turned into a nightmare for a Delhi family of five when 50-year-old Sudhir Kumar, their only breadwinner, died after a neem tree uprooted and crashed onto his motorcycle in south Delhi’s Kalkaji. His 22-year-old daughter Priya, riding pillion, was hospitalised with grave injuries.

Police said the incident occurred at 9.50 am when the decades-old tree -- its roots loosened by waterlogged soil -- suddenly toppled in front of HDFC Bank near Paras Chowk.

Footage obtained from CCTV cameras near the site of the incident captured the horrifying moment: the sprawling tree collapsing without warning, crushing the motorcycle beneath its weight.

While Sudhir died on the spot, Priya was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital with a fractured hip bone.

A passing car was also struck by the tree, but its driver managed to escape unhurt, police said.

“If it had fallen just a few seconds later, they would have survived,” said Sunil, a family friend.

The tragedy has left the Kumars, who live in a rented flat near Turkman Gate in central Delhi, devastated.

Sudhir is survived by his wife Sunita, eldest daughter Shivani, 25, Priya, and son Mayank, 17. The family had migrated from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh two decades ago in search of better opportunities in the national capital.

According to relatives, Sudhir was the only earning member -- working as a caretaker at a DUSIB night shelter near Turkman Gate. Priya had only recently got a job at an NGO, bringing home a modest Rs 5,000 a month. The income has now become crucial for the family to stay afloat.

Sudhir had taken leave from work on Thursday and set out to buy some medicines before dropping Priya off at her workplace.

“She was happy to help her father with the expenses for the first time,” said Sudhir’s cousin Arvind, with a lump in his throat. “Now we are praying for her survival.” Preparations were also underway for Shivani’s wedding, planned for February. “In a few moments, all our happiness has been washed away by the rain,” Arvind said.

At the Safdarjung Hospital, grief hung heavy in the air as Sunita and Shivani wept inconsolably while Mayank stood in stunned silence. Priya has not been told of her father’s death for fear it may affect her recovery.

Friends and relatives said Sudhir was a calm and selfless person who acted as a steady anchor for his family. “He would quietly find solutions to everyone’s problems, even if it meant sacrificing his own needs,” said long-time friend Devrat Pandey.

"Now everything has collapsed - Priya's treatment, Shivani's wedding, Mayank's education. There's no one left to earn. We are seeking compensation for the family from both the central and state governments," Pandey said.