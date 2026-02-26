Delhi tribunal awards nearly Rs 84-lakh compensation to kin of cop killed in 2021 motorcycle crash

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) A motor accident claims tribunal here has awarded nearly Rs 84-lakh compensation to the family of a Uttar Pradesh police constable who was killed in a road accident in Meerut in 2021.

Presiding officer Vijay Kumar was hearing a claim petition filed by the family of the constable, Rohit Kumar, who was killed after his motorcycle collided with another at Shamli road near Phugana Gate village in Meerut.

In an order dated February 23, the tribunal held that the petitioners had proven that there was a greater likelihood that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the accused bike rider, which resulted in fatal injuries to the deceased Rohit Kumar.

The tribunal noted that the offending bike was driven in the wrong direction which resulted in a head-on collision.

"Driving on the wrong side of the road is inherently and seriously a rash and negligent act unless there is any reasonable justification, which is absent in the present case," the tribunal said.

The tribunal noted that the deceased was 28 years old at the time of accident and a constable in Uttar Pradesh police -- a permanent employment -- so an addition of 50 per cent to his income has to be considered.

It then awarded Rs 83.89 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased under various heads.

The tribunal noted that the offending vehicle (bike) was insured at the time of accident and directed the insurer to deposit the compensation amount within 30 days. PTI SKM SKM ARB ARB