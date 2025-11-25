Delhi Tribunal awards over Rs 24 lakh to family of woman killed in 2020 accident

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 24.75 lakh as compensation to the parents of a 22-year-old woman who died in an accident while triple-riding a two-wheeler with her friends.

Presiding Officer Ruchika Singla passed the order after hearing a claim petition filed by the parents of the deceased, Shilpa, who died in the accident on December 7, 2020.

While Shilpa and her friend Anjali were on the pillion, their friend Rohit rode the two-wheeler.

In its November 18 order, the tribunal ruled that the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving by Rohit. It noted that Rohit rode vehicle at a high speed and in a zigzag manner, despite being warned by his friends.

Quoting the post-mortem report, the tribunal said the woman died after suffering blunt surface impact trauma to her brain.

It then awarded Rs 24.75 lakh as compensation to her family members under various heads.

The tribunal said that the vehicle Rohit was riding, which is owned by another person, was not insured, making the rider and the owner jointly and severally liable to pay the compensation. PTI SKM MDB MNR RUK RUK