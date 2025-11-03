Delhi tribunal awards over Rs 4 lakh compensation to kin of man disabled in accident

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) A Delhi Motor Accident Claim Tribunal has awarded over Rs 4 lakh compensation to the family members of a person who suffered grievous injuries in a 2019 road accident.

The injured, Mahipal, died a natural death during the pendency of the case, and the claim was pursued by his family members.

Presiding officer Charu Gupta heard the petition, which stated that Mahipal suffered 40 per cent permanent disability after an auto rickshaw he was travelling in collided with a car on March 20, 2019.

In an order dated October 28, the court said, "In totality of circumstances, this tribunal is of the opinion that the petitioners have been able to prove on the scales of preponderance of probabilities that the accident in question took place due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle (auto rickshaw) by its driver." It also noted that the accused driver was not holding a valid driving licence at the time of the accident.

The tribunal granted a compensation of Rs 4.4 lakh under various heads.

It directed the insurer, Go Digit General Insurance Limited, to deposit the amount. PTI SKM MNR MNR RUK RUK