Delhi tribunal awards over Rs 51 lakh compensation to man disabled in 2023 accident

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded over Rs 51 lakh as compensation to a man who suffered 70 per cent permanent disability after being hit by a truck in March 2023.

Presiding Officer Vikram, who was hearing a claim petition filed by the injured man, Arshad Ali, noted that Ali was hit by the rashly driven truck inside a factory premises, causing his left leg to come under the wheels.

Because of the accident, he suffered 70 per cent permanent disability in his left lower limb, it said.

In an order dated December 15, the tribunal said the driver had claimed the accident was not caused due to his negligence, but failed to bring any evidence in support of that claim.

It said the driver had not disputed the accident in his written statement, nor had he filed any complaint with respect to his false implication.

The tribunal said that the injured's testimony and documentary evidence, including the FIR and medical records, supported his case.

"It is held that the rashness and negligence on the part of the driver of the offending vehicle (truck) is clearly visible and as such, he was responsible not only for this accident, but also for everything that followed thereafter", the tribunal said.

The tribunal awarded him a total compensation of Rs 51.49 lakh under various heads, including Rs 22.5 lakh for the cost of prosthesis.

The tribunal directed the insurer, Oriental Insurance Co Ltd to deposit the amount.