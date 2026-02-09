Delhi tribunal awards over Rs 68 lakh compensation to man disabled in road accident

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 68.56 lakh as compensation to a man who lost his right leg after being run over by a speeding truck in Bawana area.

Presiding Officer Sunil Kumar was hearing a claim petition by Pawan Kumar, who lost his leg after his motorcycle was hit by a truck near Valmiki Hospital in Pooth Khurd on June 8, 2021.

In an order dated February 4, the tribunal said, “It stands proved that the accident in question occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle by the respondent no. 1 (truck driver) and petitioner (Kumar) suffered grievous injuries in the said accident.” It noted that Kumar suffered 80 per cent permanent disability in relation to his right lower limb and assessed his functional disability at 40 per cent for the whole body.

“It is of the view that such a kind of amputation would definitely hamper day-to-day activity and work for gain throughout his entire life. Hence, functional disability, percentage of loss of earning capacity in relation to disability is taken as 40 per cent qua whole body,” the tribunal said.

Apart from loss of future earnings, the tribunal awarded compensation towards medical expenses, special diet, conveyance, attendant charges, pain and suffering, mental shock, disfigurement, and future hardship.

It then awarded Rs 68.58 lakh compensation to the injured under various heads.

The tribunal also noted that the truck was insured at the time of the accident, so it directed the insurance company to deposit the compensation.