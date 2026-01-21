Delhi tribunal awards over Rs 73 lakh to man injured in 2018 road accident

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Delhi has awarded over Rs 73.97 lakh as compensation to a man who suffered permanent disability in a 2018 road accident that also killed his father.

Presiding Officer Vikram was hearing a petition filed by the wife and two sons of Hukum Chand, who was killed in the accident.

The accident took place on the morning of May 29, 2018, near Peer Baba Mazar in Aman Vihar, when a rashly driven Tata Ace came at high speed and took a big turn on its right side. It hit the motorcycle carrying Hukum Chand and his son Varun Goyal, according to the petition.

They sustained grave injuries and were rushed to a private hospital. Chand eventually died during treatment, while Goyal suffered 64 per cent permanent disability as a result of his injuries.

"The rashness and negligence on the part of the driver of the offending vehicle was responsible not only for this accident, but also for everything that followed thereafter," the tribunal said in its judgment dated January 6.

Rejecting the insurer's claim of false implication of the vehicle, the tribunal noted that the driver had admitted his involvement in the accident.

"The claim regarding false implication of the offending vehicle is of no consequence," it said.

While computing compensation, the tribunal emphasised that the award must be "just" and aimed at restoring the claimant, as far as possible, to his pre-accident position. The tribunal awarded Rs 73.97 lakh to Goyal, including Rs 65.37 lakh for future loss of income due to disability.

Separately, the tribunal also awarded Rs 16.41 lakh as compensation for the death of Hukum Chand to his sons. Chand's wife, who was also a claimant, had passed away in midst of the trial.

Holding that there was no breach of insurance policy, the tribunal held the insurer of the offending vehicle liable to deposit the compensation amount. PTI MDB PRK PRK