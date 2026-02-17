Delhi tribunal awards Rs 1.5 cr to family of Defence ministry employee killed in 2022 road accident

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 1.53 crore compensation to the family of a 48-year-old Defence ministry employee who was killed in a road accident in 2022.

Presiding Officer Vijay Kumar Jha was hearing a claim petition filed by the family of Mukesh Kumar Kashyap, who was working as a Foreman with the Aeronautical Quality Assurance Wing (Armament) for the Ministry of Defence's Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance (DGAQA).

Kashyap was returning home from work on his motorcycle when another motorcycle, allegedly driven at high speed and on the wrong side of the road, collided head-on with his two-wheeler on May 30, 2022.

He sustained grievous injuries and was declared dead at a local hospital.

In an order dated February 16, the tribunal said, "Petitioners have been able to prove on the basis of preponderance of probabilities that the accident had occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle by respondent no1 (bike driver) and that resulted in fatal injuries to the deceased." The insurance company under which the bike was insured had alleged that the biker who hit the deceased was under the influence of alcohol.

"The opinion of the doctor in the MLC (Medico-Legal Case) of Sonu Kumar (biker) that he was under the influence of alcohol is primarily an opinion that is not admissible in evidence. Generally, any decision is made on proved facts which are legally admissible," the tribunal said.

It then awarded Rs 1.53 crore to the family of the deceased under various heads.

However, the tribunal granted the insurer the liberty to recover the awarded amount from the driver and vehicle owner if it is subsequently proved that the driver’s blood alcohol level exceeded the permissible limit at the time of the accident. PTI SKM NB