Delhi tribunal awards Rs 1.63 crore compensation to family of engineer killed in 2023 accident

New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 1.63 crore compensation to the wife and mother of a 37-year-old engineer who died after his car was hit by another vehicle in May 2023.

Presiding Officer Ruchika Singla was hearing a petition seeking compensation, filed by the wife and mother of deceased Saurabh Gupta.

According to the petition, the accident occurred on May 10, 2023, around 5.30 am near a toll plaza when Saurabh Gupta and his wife were travelling from Delhi to Himachal Pradesh in their car.

It said that another car, coming from the opposite direction, jumped the divider on the dual carriageway and collided head-on with their vehicle.

In an order dated December 18, the tribunal held that the accident was caused by rash and negligent driving. It noted that Gupta sustained grievous injuries and later died due to sepsis.

Rejecting the insurer's plea of contributory negligence on Gupta's part, saying there was no evidence to show that the deceased was at fault, the tribunal said the car driver did not provide any explanation as to how his vehicle came on the opposite road.

It awarded the family members a compensation of Rs 1.63 crores under various heads and directed the car's insurer, Cholamandalam General Insurance Co Ltd, to pay the compensation amount.