Delhi tribunal awards Rs 22.33 lakh compensation to restaurant manager disabled in road accident

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A Delhi tribunal has awarded Rs 22.33 lakh as compensation to a manager of a restaurant who suffered 65 per cent permanent disability in a 2019 road accident.

Presiding officer Shelly Arora was hearing the petition filed by Prashant Joshi, who was grievously injured after a speeding car collided with his two-wheeler on April 3, 2019.

In an order dated October 17, the court said, "He (Joshi) must have suffered immense physical, mental and emotional trauma for what he was compelled to undergo on account of injuries sustained in the accident." "There is no measure with the court to quantify the pain and suffering of the injured; however, an attempt is being made to compensate in terms of money for the agony he must have suffered," it said.

The tribunal noted that Arora suffered multiple fractures in both of his legs, which led to 65 per cent permanent physical impairment and impacted his future.

It said the investigation had established that the accident happened due to the rash and negligent driving of the car driver. The tribunal then awarded a compensation of around Rs 22.33 lakh under various heads.

It also said that the accident occurred due to the speedy and rash driving of the driver, but the insurance company -- Tata AIG General Insurance -- was liable to deposit the compensation.