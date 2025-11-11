Delhi tribunal awards Rs 28.2 lakh compensation to kin of man killed in 2017 road accident

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A motor accident claims tribunal here has awarded a compensation of Rs 28.2 lakh to the family of a 47-year-old man who was killed in a road accident in 2017.

Presiding Officer Vikram was hearing a petition filed by the family of Shaheed Ahmed, who died after a bus in which he was travelling met with an accident on the Yamuna Expressway on November 8, 2017.

In an order dated October 30, the tribunal said, "It is held that the rashness and negligence on the part of the driver of the offending vehicle (bus) is clearly visible." It said the bus met with the accident because the driver did not follow traffic rules.

The tribunal then awarded a compensation of Rs 28.2 lakh under various heads.

It directed the insurer, National Insurance Company Limited, to deposit the compensation. PTI SKM MNR RC