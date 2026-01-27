Delhi tribunal awards Rs 34.9 lakh compensation to family of man killed in road accident

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in Delhi has awarded over Rs 34 lakh as compensation to the family of a 28-year-old man who was died in a road accident in 2019.

Presiding Officer Vijay Kumar Jha passed the order while hearing a petition filed by the kin of the deceased, identified as Asif. The tribunal found that Asif was killed after a speeding truck hit his bike from behind near Sikandarpur Cut in Bhopura area of Ghaziabad on November 8, 2019.

In an order dated January 21, the tribunal said the record established the incident occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the truck driver. It ruled that the petitioners were entitled to receive compensation. Asif sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead during treatment at a hospital.

The tribunal relied on eyewitness testimony, medical evidence and criminal case records to conclude that the truck driver was at fault.

The tribunal rejected the defence plea that the insured vehicle was not involved in the accident.

Citing the post-mortem report, the tribunal note that the deceased sustained multiple injuries and died due to shock and hemorrhage.

It awarded a total of Rs 34.9 lakh under various heads to the family.

Since the truck was insured at the time of the accident, the tribunal directed the insurance company to deposit the compensation amount within 30 days. PTI SKM AKY AKY