Delhi tribunal awards Rs 38.86 lakh compensation to family of man killed in 2016 road accident

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 38.36 lakh as compensation to the family of a man who was killed in a road accident in 2016.

Presiding officer Shirish Aggarwal was hearing a petition filed by the family of deceased, Dharmender Chawla.

Chawla was killed after his car collided with another vehicle on Dwarka road on July 25, 2016. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was declared brought dead.

In an order dated November 14, the tribunal said, “It stands proved on touchstone of preponderance of probability that the aforesaid accident took place due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle.” The tribunal noted that the rashness and negligence was proved on the driver of the offending car and entitled the petitioners to be compensated for the death of the deceased.

It then awarded Rs 38.86 lakh as compensation under various heads.