Delhi tribunal awards Rs 43.11 lakh compensation to family of road accident victim

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 43.11 lakh as compensation to the family of a 35-year-old man who died in a road accident in neighbouring Ghaziabad in June 2022.

Presiding officer Mukesh Kumar was hearing a claim petition filed by the family of the deceased, Chand Kishore, who lost his life after his car collided with a truck on June 22, 2022.

In an order dated January 20, the tribunal said, "It is held that the petitioners have been able to prove on the basis of preponderance of probabilities that deceased Chand Kishore sustained fatal injuries in a road accident due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle by the respondent no 1 (truck driver)." The accident took place near Vijay Nagar Choraha in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after the truck, which was found to be overloaded, applied sudden brakes.

Kishore suffered grievous injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The tribunal noted that the accident took place due to the rash and negligent driving by the truck driver.

"The investigation was duly carried out, which revealed not only the involvement of the vehicle, but also that it was the offending vehicle which was being driven in a rash and negligent manner, which resulted in the accident," the tribunal said.

It then awarded Rs 43.11 lakh in compensation to the family of the deceased under various heads.

The tribunal directed the insurer of the truck to deposit the compensation money to the family of the victim. PTI SKM RHL