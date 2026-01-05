Delhi tribunal awards Rs 45 lakh to family of man killed in 2023 road accident

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here has awarded about Rs 45.6 lakh as compensation to the family of a 29-year-old man who died after being hit by a speeding vehicle in August 2023.

Presiding Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh was hearing the petition filed by the wife, minor son and parents of the deceased, Deep Narayan, a golgappa vendor.

It said that a speeding SUV crashed into his cart on August 29, 2023, causing fatal injuries to Narayan.

In an order dated December 17, the tribunal, noting the evidence before it, said it was established that the SUV was being driven in a rash and negligent manner.

The tribunal awarded a total compensation of Rs 45.6 lakh under various heads. It directed the insurer, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, to deposit the compensation amount. PTI MDB MNR MNK MNK