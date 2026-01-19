Delhi tribunal awards Rs 55.19 lakh compensation to family of 2018 accident victim

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here has awarded Rs 55.19 lakh as compensation to the parents of a 24-year-old software professional who died in a 2018 road accident.

Presiding Officer Vijay Kumar Jha was hearing a claim petition filed by the family of the deceased, Avinash Dubey, who died after his bike crashed into the rear of a truck near Haryana's Sonipat on October 21, 2018.

According to the evidence, the driver of the offending vehicle (truck) -- which was travelling ahead of the motorcycle -- applied sudden brakes, causing the accident, the tribunal said in an order dated January 9. The tribunal noted that the truck suddenly slowed down without proper indication, causing the motorcycle crashing into it. Dubey died on the spot, while one of the pillion riders, Manish Kumar Khemka, sustained grievous injuries.

"Considering the deceased a permanent employee, belonging to the age group below 40 years, an addition of 50 per cent to his income has to be considered," the court said.

The court held that there was no negligence on part of the deceased, and the truck was being driven negligently, awarding Rs 55.19 lakh in compensation to the family of the deceased under various heads.

It directed the vehicle insurer, Oriental Insurance Co Ltd to pay the compensation to the deceased family.