Delhi tribunal awards Rs 68.74 lakh compensation to parents of man killed in 2022 road accident

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 68.74 lakh as compensation to the parents of a 24-year-old man who died in a road accident in 2022.

Presiding Officer Richa Manchanda was hearing a claim petition filed by the parents of deceased Harshit Verma regarding the accident which happened near Rohini Jail Staff Quarters in Badli here on March 6, 2022.

According to the prosecution, Verma was on the front passenger seat in a car driven by Divyam Dabas.

Dabas, who was driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, lost control and hit a road divider, causing it to overturn.

In an order dated December 15, the tribunal said that it was established that Verma suffered fatal injuries in the accident.

It noted that the driver preferred not to enter the witness box to explain the circumstances of the accident and said, "Thus, an adverse inference is liable to be drawn against him to the effect that the accident in question has taken place due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle".

The tribunal also relied on post-mortem findings, which recorded the cause of death as injuries arising from the accident.

The tribunal noted the deceased was only about 25 years old at the time of death and was working as a senior analyst in a private company.

Noting that his parents were dependent on him as the sole breadwinner of the family, the tribunal awarded a total compensation of Rs 68.74 lakhs to them under various heads.

It directed the car's insurer, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd, to deposit the compensation amount.