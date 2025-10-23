Delhi tribunal awards Rs 70 lakh compensation to engineer disabled in road accident

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) A motor accident claims tribunal here has awarded compensation of more than Rs 70.60 lakh to a 30-year-old software engineer who was injured in a road accident in 2015.

Presiding officer Arul Varma was hearing the claim petition of Kunal Singh, who suffered grievous injuries after a pickup vehicle collided with his motorcycle while he was returning home from his office in Gurugram on April 4, 2015.

In an order dated October 16, the tribunal said it was established that the accident occurred because of the rash and negligent driving of the vehicle driver.

It said, "No amount of money can compensate the agony that the victim has undergone, but it is hoped that some compensation can go a long way in alleviating a bit of the suffering that he has endured.

"An earnest effort has to be made to compensate him for the same in a just and reasonable manner." Noting the grievous injuries and 45 per cent permanent disability suffered by Singh below his knee, the tribunal said that the injury had affected the victim's future.

It then awarded a compensation of more than Rs 70.60 lakh under various heads.

The tribunal said that the driver, owner and the insurer of Cholamandalam General Insurance were jointly and severally liable to pay the awarded amount of compensation but the insurer had to deposit the amount.