Delhi tribunal awards Rs 75.30 lakh compensation to LIC agent disabled in road accident

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) A Delhi tribunal has awarded over Rs 75 lakh as compensation to an LIC agent who suffered 80 per cent permanent disability in a 2021 road accident.

Presiding Officer Sachin Gupta was hearing the claim petition by Geeta Goyal who sustained serious injuries after a speeding vehicle collided with her scooty in Nangloi on June 10, 2021.

In an order dated October 15, the tribunal said the investigation had revealed that the vehicle was being driven in a rash and negligent manner which resulted in the accident.

"It is evident from the record that the petitioner has sustained grievous injuries as well as permanent disability to the extent of 80 per cent in relation to her left upper limb and bilateral lower limb due to the accident," the tribunal said.

It said that because of the disability, Goyal was unable to enjoy the general amenities of life.

The tribunal then awarded a compensation of more than Rs 75.30 lakh under various heads.

It said the insurer, Shriram General Insurance Company limited, was liable to pay the amount of compensation.