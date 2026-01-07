Delhi triple murder: Marital dispute, unpaid rent, loans under police scanner

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Fresh details have emerged in the investigation into the killing of a woman and her two children in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, revealing prolonged marital discord, financial liabilities and strained family ties that police believe may have led to the crime, officials said on Wednesday.

Accused Yashveer Singh (25), who surrendered to police on Monday after allegedly killing his mother, sister and 14-year-old brother, was in a live-in relationship with a woman for five-six months in 2019, before they got married, the officials said.

The couple's marriage had taken place against the wishes of both families as they belonged to different castes, they said, adding that tensions persisted even after they tied the knot.

Police said the woman was not living with the accused for the last two months and a half and was residing with her family in Faridabad. She had returned to her matrimonial home in Laxmi Nagar a day before the incident to collect her belongings.

Investigators have learnt that disputes between the couple had intensified over money matters. The accused had allegedly kept his sister-in-law's jewellery as collateral for a loan, which became a major point of contention between the couple.

Following repeated arguments, the accused retrieved the jewellery after taking another loan from a relative, police said.

The probe has also revealed that Singh had taken a flat on rent at Laxmi Nagar for around Rs 27,000 per month but not paid the rent for the past six months, adding to his financial stress.

Police also said the accused's father was living separately as he felt disrespected by his son and frequently clashed with his wife over domestic issues.

On Monday, Singh walked into the Laxmi Nagar police station and confessed to killing his mother Kavita (46), sister Meghna (24) and brother Mukul (14). He claimed to have fed them food laced with dhatura (a poisonous plant) before strangling them, though police have said the exact sequence of events and cause of death are still being verified through forensic and post-mortem reports.

A case has been registered and the accused remains in custody. Police are questioning family members, neighbours and the accused's wife to reconstruct the events leading up to the killings and ascertain whether financial stress alone triggered the crime or if other factors were involved. PTI SSJ RC