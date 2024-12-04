Delhi 'triple murder': Shocked neighbours recall victims as 'warm and friendly'

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) A couple's wedding anniversary turned into a tragic event when they along with their daughter were allegedly found stabbed to death inside their home in South Delhi’s Neb Sarai area on Wednesday morning.

The incident has left the neighbourhood in shock, with several residents expressing deep concerns about safety in the capital.

The victims were identified as Rajesh Kumar (51), his wife Komal (46), and their daughter Kavita (23). Their bodies were discovered by the couple's son, Arjun, upon his return from a morning walk, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Singh.

It was their 27th wedding anniversary, said Satish Kumar, Komal's brother.

"I was devastated when I saw my sister, brother-in-law and niece lying lifeless. I received a call from my nephew around 7.30 am about the incident. I froze upon hearing the news,” Kumar said.

He further stated that the family had no prior disputes or enemies who might have wanted to harm them.

The family, originally from Haryana, had moved to Delhi 15 years ago in the hope of providing better educational and career opportunities for their children. Both Arjun and Kavita were black belt winners in martial arts, and Kavita was a dedicated and bright student.

Himani, a neighbour, described the incident as horrifying. "It’s a horrific incident. Yesterday, I saw the mother and daughter on their terrace, talking and laughing. Today, they're no longer alive. Crime has become so common, but experiencing it firsthand has completely shaken me,” she said.

Another neighbour, who witnessed the scene inside the house, found it deeply disturbing. "I shivered when I saw the bodies. Their throats were brutally stabbed. It’s horrifying." Anjali, a friend of Kavita, described the family as warm and friendly. "The mother-daughter duo were approachable and kind to everyone in the colony. It’s unimaginable that something so tragic could happen to them," she said.

"Kavita and I would often discuss our studies. She used to help me whenever I struggled with something. Losing such a good friend is a pain I cannot put into words," she added.

The tragedy has left the entire locality on edge. "We no longer feel safe here," said an elderly neighbour of the of the family, Naresh Singh. "How can we, when such an incident happened in the morning and nobody knew?" A murder case has been registered, and the police have collected CCTV footage from the area and recorded statements from family members and neighbours, the DCP said. PTI SHB SHB ARD ARD