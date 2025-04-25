Delhi: Truck collides with Duronto Express engine at washing line of Sarai Rohilla station

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) A truck collided with the engine of the Bikaner-Sealdah Duronto Express in the washing line of Sarai Rohilla railway station on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place at 11:37 am in the station's washing line when the train was coming from the Kisanganj railway station side, they said.

"The truck was carrying railway wheels when it hit the engine. There was no derailment and no injuries were reported. However, the truck sustained damage from the impact of the collision," Delhi Police said in a statement.

"The concerned authorities reached the site to assess the situation. While the cause of the collision is yet to be ascertained, officials are monitoring the matter closely," the statement said.

"An inquiry has been ordered into the matter," Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway, said. PTI BM SSJ ARI