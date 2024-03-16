Delhi: Tuition teacher booked for sexually assaulting minor students

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) A tuition teacher has been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor students in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Rajendra, who used to give English classes to the two students, both aged below 10 years, police said.

A police officer said that a written complaint was received from the parents of the children on Saturday morning.

The complainants alleged that earlier Rajendra used to take home tuition but for the past few days, he started calling both the students to his house, the officer said.

They alleged that on several occasions while teaching the children, Rajendra touched their private parts, he said.

A case under section 376 AB (rape on woman under 12 years of age) of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered against him and further investigations are underway, police said. PTI ALK NB NB