Delhi: Tutor at coaching centre held for assaulting student

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) A teacher was arrested for allegedly grabbing a 16-year-old student by the hair and assaulting him over incomplete homework at a coaching centre in Delhi's Munirka, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Anand Kumar, runs Jeevan Deep Education Centre in Munirka, police stated, adding that he also threatened the student not to disclose the incident to anyone.

"A complaint was received on October 9 from the victim, a class 11 student of a government school in RK Puram, who alleged that he was beaten by his tutor on October 6 around 8 pm," a senior police officer said.

In his complaint, the boy stated that during a discussion about pending homework, he explained that he had been unable to complete it due to travelling with his family. This response allegedly angered the tutor, who then assaulted him.

"The accused caught the student by the hair and repeatedly hit him with fists and kicks on the head, neck and chest. He later called for a stick and continued beating the child on his back and legs," a senior police officer said.

When the boy attempted to leave, Kumar allegedly locked the classroom door and continued the assault while threatening him to remain silent about what had happened, police said.

The student later informed his parents after experiencing severe pain, following which he was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination. The medico-legal case (MLC) report noted multiple bruises on his right arm, calf and back, the officer mentioned further.

Based on the complaint and medical findings, a case was registered under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 127(2) (wrongful confinement) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Kishangarh police station, he said.

"The accused, Anand Kumar, has been apprehended, and further investigation is underway," the officer added. PTI SSJ MPL MPL