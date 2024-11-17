Delhi: Two active members of Prince Tewatia gang arrested

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two active members of the Prince Tewatia gang, an police officer said on Sunday.

According to the officer, the gang members are involved in violent crimes such as armed robberies, extortion, and car jackings.

The first arrest was made in Sangam Vihar, where Sourabh, alias Ishu (26), was taken into custody. He was wanted in a car jacking case, the officer said.

"In a parallel operation, Aman, alias Yogi (28), was apprehended from Madangiri area. Yogi was wanted in five different criminal cases," he added. PTI BM OZ OZ