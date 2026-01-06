Delhi: Two arrested after shootout in connection with murder of dairy owner shot 69 times

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men, including a main shooter of the Neeraj Faridpuriya gang, in connection with the killing of a dairy owner who was shot 69 times in South Delhi's Aya Nagar.

The accused were apprehended following an encounter in Dwarka on Tuesday, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said the victim, Ratan Lal Lohiya, was killed on November 30 near his dairy. Forensic reports confirmed he sustained 69 bullet injuries, pointing to a planned and brutal attack.

According to the police, the assailants waited for nearly half an hour near the dairy before opening fire as Lohiya arrived at his establishment. The case was handed over to the Crime Branch due to suspected gang involvement. Initial investigations revealed the killing was a retaliatory act linked to a property dispute.

The victim's son, Deepak, was arrested last year for the murder of a businessman, Arun Lohiya. Deepak was arrested soon after that incident. Police are examining if the Aya Nagar incident was revenge carried out by the Randeep Bhatti–Neeraj Faridpuriya gang.

On Tuesday, a police team received a tip-off regarding the movement of the accused in Dwarka. When the team attempted to intercept them, the suspects opened fire. The police retaliated in self-defence and both accused sustained gunshot injuries.

A police officer, Randhawa Yadav, was hit by a bullet during the exchange, but his bulletproof jacket absorbed the impact. The arrested accused have been identified as Kamal Adhana (41) and Narender alias Nittu (39), both residents of Haryana's Faridabad.

The police said Adhana is a key conspirator in the Aya Nagar murder case and has a criminal history involving around seven previous cases. Narender identified as the main shooter in the Lohiya murder, is allegedly involved in about 21 criminal cases, including murder and attempt to murder.

The police recovered a .30 bore pistol, a 7.65 mm pistol, 30 live of various calibres, five empty cartridges and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

During interrogation, Kamal Adhana disclosed his association with the Rithodi Bhati gang, led by Randeep Bhati, who is currently in Mandoli Jail.

Police sources said the murder of the 55-year-old man was carefully planned, with the assailants had conducted hours of reconnaissance. Investigators are also looking into a possible contract killing angle involving one Rambir Lohiya and his relatives to avenge the death of Rambir's son, Arun. PTI BM AKY AKY