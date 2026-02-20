Delhi: Two arrested for fatally stabbing man in Rohini during robbery bid

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly stabbing a man to death and injuring another during a robbery bid in Rohini, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Rohit (29) and Durgesh alias Durgi (23), both residents of Sector 23 in Rohini, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a PCR call received around 7 pm on February 16, police rushed a man found lying with stab wounds in Sector 23 to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

The deceased was later identified as Amarnath Yadav.

Sri Ram Yadav, who also sustained knife injuries in the incident, was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone during the attack, the officer said.

The probe suggested the involvement of two suspects, who were seen near the crime scene on a grey scooter on the day of the incident.

On Thursday, police arrested one of the suspects, Rohit, who confessed to the crime during interrogation. Acting on the lead provided by Rohit, police arrested the coaccused, Durgesh, from his hideout, the officer said.

Police also recovered the knife and scooter used in the crime, along with the blood-stained clothes worn by the accused, and two mobile phones belonging to Amarnath and Sri Ram, he said.

During questioning, the accused revealed that they were planning to commit a robbery and when the victims resisted, they stabbed them and fled after robbing their mobile phones, the officer said.

While Rohit was previously involved in eight cases of theft, snatching and robbery, Durgesh was involved in nine cases of robbery, snatching and voluntarily causing hurt, police said. PTI SSJ ARI