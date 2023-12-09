Delhi: Two arrested for firing at house over monetary dispute with its owner

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly firing at a house in Sonia Vihar here suspectedly over a monetary dispute with its owner, officials said on Saturday.

The incident was reported to the police control room around 12:30 am on Friday and a team was sent to the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

The officials said an FIR was registered following a complaint from Rinku, who runs a small jewellery shop in Sonia Vihar.

"During investigation, CCTV camera footage was examined and it was found that two men on a motorcycle fired at his house and fled. Rinku suspected that Sonu Sharma, an old acquaintance of his, might have fired at his house as they had a monetary dispute," the DCP said.

Sonu Sharma (30) and Sumit Gupta (20) were arrested, and two pistols and one round of live cartridge seized them, the officials said.

They said Sharma had been involved in three criminal cases, including a robbery, in the past. He disclosed that Rinku owed him some money, the officials said. PTI BM BM ANB ANB