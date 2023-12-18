Delhi: Two arrested for killing man in road rage incident near Tagore Garden metro station

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 56-year-old man in an incident of road rage near west Delhi's Tagore Garden metro station, police on Monday said.

"An incident of road rage took place near Tagore Garden metro station under the Rajouri Garden police jurisdiction around 5.30 pm on Sunday," said a police officer.

The man named Ravinder Singh was assaulted and declared brought dead, police said.

"However, the family members of Singh could not note down the number of the offending vehicle. Only clue they (family members) could provide was that the vehicle was a white colour Hyundai Creta," said the officer.

Multiple police teams were formed to track the vehicle and the accused, the officer said.

The CCTV cameras were checked and the vehicle was tracked, said the officer, adding an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The officer further said that the two men were arrested from their residence in Pashchim Vihar area.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, he added. PTI BM AS AS