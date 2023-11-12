Delhi: Two arrested for making fake mark-sheets, certificates

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Two people have been arrested from Burari here for allegedly making fake mark-sheets and certificates of government and private universities as well as state education boards, police said on Sunday.

Dal Chand (34) and Mahaveer Kumar (30) were arrested by a team of the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, they said.

"The team of the Crime Branch arrested the accused who were involved in making fake mark-sheets and certificates of various government and private universities and state education boards," Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

They used to charge anything between Rs 20,000 and Rs 2.20 lakh for making the fake documents, the officer said. PTI BM ANB ANB