Delhi: Two arrested for siphoning fuel from pipelines for over 30 years

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men, wanted for fuel theft from petroleum pipelines in Rajasthan and several other states, in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Swarn Singh, 55, and his brother-in-law Dharmender alias Rinku, 50, were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 each and were declared proclaimed offenders in multiple cases in Haryana and Punjab, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Harsh Indora said.

Singh is an accused in 19 cases, including the first one from 1992, for a theft at the Delhi airport, he said.

He had allegedly rented premises near underground petroleum pipelines, and diverted fuel by digging concealed tunnels and installing improvised valve systems, police added.

Singh had earlier worked as a driver transporting fuel tankers and expanded his operations to Jaipur, Gurugram, Bathinda, Kurukshetra and parts of Delhi.

Rinku, also a driver by profession, allegedly assisted Singh in reconnaissance, diverting fuel, transporting and distributing stolen fuel, they said.

The arrests were made following a tip-off about their movement near Vikaspuri on December 3, the officer said.

"Both had been absconding in a case registered in Jaipur this year for tapping the HPCL MDPL pipeline by digging a tunnel from a rented house and siphoning diesel into a pickup vehicle," Indora said.

Police said that they used to sell the diesel and petrol to commercial drivers, while the air turbine fuel was used as a substitute for kerosene.

After officials found an elaborate illegal valve system linked to the underground pipeline, a case was registered in Rajasthan this year under the relevant sections of the BNS, the Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, police said.