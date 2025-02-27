Delhi: Two arrested for snatching a bag of cash from woman army officer

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Two people have been arrested for snatching a bag of cash from a woman army officer inside a bank in GTB Enclave area of Delhi's Shahdara, an official said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Md Parvej Irani and Altaf Ali Jafferey, natives of Mumbai.

Both suspects have a history of involvement in multiple cheating cases, said the officer.

"On February 21, a snatching incident involving a woman army personnel inside a bank in Dilshad Garden area was reported and an FIR was registered at GTB Enclave. Further investigation was initiated," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

He added that the police analysed CCTV footage, which revealed that the accused had arrived in a TSR (three-seater rickshaw). The driver was traced and questioned, revealing that the suspects had travelled from Gokalpuri Metro Station and later returned there after the crime, he said.

The officer further said that on February 25, both accused were arrested from their rented accommodation, and Rs 21,500 in stolen cash was also recovered.

During interrogation, the accused revealed their method of operation -- targeting bank customers by deceiving them into believing they had received fake or torn currency from the cashier. In the process, they would discreetly steal cash from them, the DCP added. PTI SSJ BM BM ARD ARD