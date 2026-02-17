Delhi: Two arrested for stabbing man to death in Azadpur

New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly stabbing a man to death in northwest Delhi’s Azadpur over rivalry between groups from the same locality, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 1.30 pm on February 12 near Monastery Market when Rehan Raj, along with his friend Gaurav, had gone to the market to buy clothes, officials said.

Police said the two were intercepted by Samir, Chirag (12), Rohit (20), and another associate.

The group targeted both men due to prior enmity stemming from disputes between two groups from the same locality, they said.

The accused, Chirag and Rohit, residents of Bhalaswa Dairy, then attacked Gaurav and Rehan with knives, inflicting multiple stab wounds.

Both the injured were taken to a hospital in Jahangirpuri, police added.

Initially, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder. Later, Section 103(1) (murder) of BNS was added after Rehand died due to his injuries during treatment, they said.

Officials said the two accused were arrested in Bhalaswa on February 16. During interrogation, they revealed that tensions between the two groups had been escalating for some time, leading them to hatch a conspiracy to kill Rehan.

On the day of the incident, the accused allegedly chased the victims to Monastery Market, intercepted them and attacked them with knives and then fled the spot, police said.

Police said Chirag studied up to Class 10 while Rohit studied up to Class 12. Both do not have any previous criminal history, according to police records.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining persons involved in the case, police said. Further investigation is underway.