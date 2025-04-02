Delhi: Two arrested for stealing Rs 8 lakh from Dwarka shop

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly being involved in a burglary of Rs 8 lakh in Delhi's Dwarka, an official said on Wednesday.

The duo, identified as Manoj Kumar (34) and Ashok Kumar (39), was nabbed by a team for breaking into a shop and stealing cash.

Police said Manoj committed the crime to buy a mobile phone for his wife on their wedding anniversary.

The burglary occurred on the intervening night of March 21 and 22 in the Kakrola area. Following the complaint, police analysed over 100 CCTV cameras, which led to the identification of a taxi used in the crime.

Police first arrested Ashok on March 28 from Gurugram. He was found in possession of house-breaking tools and the car used in the crime. His accomplice, Manoj, was arrested two days later in Bahadurgarh, and four mobile phones were recovered from him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said in a statement.

During interrogation, Manoj revealed that financial struggles drove him to crime. He wished to surprise his wife with an expensive gift for their anniversary but lacked the funds. His desperation led him to team up with Ashok for the high-stakes burglary.

Both accused are history-sheeters, with records of involvement in at least two dozen cases of burglary, theft, and snatching.

"Their latest arrest has helped solve 12 pending cases across different police stations, including Mohan Garden, Bindapur and Uttam Nagar. The police recovered the stolen money, two stolen mobile phones, and additional electronic items bought using the looted cash," said the DCP.