Delhi: Two bikers fall from flyover after being hit by car, hospitalised

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Two people riding separate motorcycles were injured as they fell from a flyover after being hit by a car in west Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Monday evening, police said.

Both victims were admitted to a hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, they said.

A PCR call was received regarding the incident around 7.30 pm, a police officer said.

During investigation, it was found that Ashish Daulat, 42, of Janakpuri and Vivek Singh, 37, of Palam were riding different motorcycles when they were hit by an unidentified car, police said.

The impact of the hit was such that both of them fell off the flyover while their vehicles remained on the flyover, the officer said.

"Both have been admitted to hospitals and are under treatment. The condition of both the patients is stable," the officer added.

A case under appropriate sections of law was registered and the investigation was being carried out to nab the car driver, police said. PTI ALK KVK KVK