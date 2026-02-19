Delhi: Two days after man shot dead while trying to save son, accused yet to be arrested

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Two days after a 35-year-old man was shot dead while allegedly trying to rescue his teenage son from an assault in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri area, no arrests have been made in the case so far, even as police continue to scan CCTV footage and track suspects, an official said.

The victim, Mohammed Umar Din, was shot on Tuesday evening when he rushed to a spot after receiving a distress call from his 15-year-old son, who was allegedly being beaten up by a group of youths while returning home from tuition classes, he said.

Umar Din lived in Nand Nagri with his wife, five children and elderly father. Family members said the incident has left them devastated, adding that the day of the incident coincided with his 17th wedding anniversary.

According to police, the teenager, who is a Class 10 student, had seen some boys allegedly assaulting his friends and intervened, following which the group allegedly turned on him. He then called his father for help.

When Umar Din and his wife Rabia reached the spot, an argument allegedly broke out. Eyewitnesses told police that one of the accused pulled out a pistol and fired multiple rounds, including shots in the air, before firing at Umar Din. Around four rounds were allegedly fired, one of which hit him in the chest.

Family members rushed him to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas and questioning locals. Sources said some suspects have been identified, and one of the accused may be a juvenile.

