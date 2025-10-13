Delhi: Two held for duping people on pretext of providing jobs

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Delhi Police has claimed to have busted an online job fraud racket with the arrest of two men who allegedly duped several people on the pretext of providing employment, an official said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Akbar (32), a resident of Garhi, and Rupender Kumar (36), from Dwarka, he said. Police said Rupender has two criminal cases – robbery and arms offences – registered against him in Delhi.

The case came to light when a woman, a resident of Rohini, alleged that she was cheated of Rs 39,498 by a man posing as a job consultant from a website named ‘steps4career.com’, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

The fraudster offered her a job as a panel advocate and asked her to pay for registration and document verification charges, he said.

Based on her complaint a case was registered under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and an investigation was launched.

"During investigation, police analysed bank account details and found that the cheated amount was transferred to two accounts – one held by Akbar, and another held by Sanjay Ahirwal," the officer said.

The trail of money transfers and technical surveillance helped police zero in on Akbar, who was later arrested. During interrogation, he disclosed the names of his associates – Rupender Kumar and Sanjay Ahirwal, DCP Swami said.

Akbar further revealed that they were working at the behest of another man, Pradyuman Pandey, who is the alleged mastermind of the racket, the officer added.

Police said Rupender acted as a coordinator, arranging multiple bank accounts through local contacts in exchange for a 10 per cent commission. Akbar provided his account for receiving the defrauded money, which was later transferred and withdrawn through different channels to conceal the trail.

Two mobile phones, bank passbooks, cheque books and SIM cards were recovered from their possession, the DCP added.

Further investigation is underway to nab the remaining accused and collect corroborating evidence. PTI SSJ SSJ ARB OZ OZ