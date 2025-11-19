Delhi: Two held for inter-state burglaries; used internet calls to avoid SIM tracking

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men for allegedly carrying out burglaries across several states while using dongles instead of SIM cards to coordinate through internet calls to avoid location tracking, police said on Wednesday.

On October 26, an incident of blind burglary was reported from Zeenat Mahal in central Delhi. The thieves had decamped with gold, silver and diamond jewellery, a wristwatch and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash while the family was away, they said.

A case was registered and a team began checking nearly 150 CCTV cameras, along with the technical analysis of more than 30 mobile numbers, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan said.

Footage showed one accused in a green cap and mask entering the Zeenat Mahal house while another kept watch. Their movement was tracked using multiple cameras up to Chandni Chowk, where one suspect was seen without any facial covering.

Despite initial dead ends, human intelligence from northeast Delhi helped identify the primary suspect as Akram alias Mulla alias Govinda, the officer said.

On November 13, Akram was arrested from Khajuri Khas and two country made pistols, 10 cartridges and house-breaking implements were recovered from him, he said.

A separate case under the Arms Act was also registered at Khajuri Khas police station.

During interrogation, he disclosed the identity of his associate, Rizwan alias Miya, described by police as the mastermind of the module, the police said.

Subsequently, Rizwan was tracked through a number he used only to make internet calls using a dongle without inserting a SIM card.

Technical surveillance indicated his presence in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha from where he was arrested on November 16 while living under a false identity, the officer said.

Both accused, with long criminal histories across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra, frequently changed hideouts and identities to escape detection, the police said.

The two are involved in several of criminal cases, including burglary, robbery, attempt to murder and Arms Act offences, they said.

Further investigation is underway to trace their wider network, identify associates and recover the stolen jewellery and cash, they added. PTI SSJ NB